Melania Trump embarked on her three city ‘Be Best’ tour wearing nothing but the best when it came to her footwear. We’ve got the pics of her stunning but pricey $700 Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Melania Trump‘s expensive fashion tastes didn’t change went she went from private tycoon’s wife to first lady. The 48-year-old is embarking on her first solo domestic tour for her “Be Best” children’s well-being initiative and dressed to the nines while leaving Washington D.C. The former model has always rocked incredible footwear since moving into the White House in 2017 and that didn’t change when she departed Andrews Air Force base in a pair of funky yellow and black plaid $700 Manolo Blahnik pumps. Despite it being a cloudy and cold day, Melania went bare-legged to show off her tanned and toned gams which made the bright plaid heels pop even more.

The price tag on the shoes seems like nothing compared to the rest of Melania’s ensemble. She wore a $6,680 purple cashmere coat from Bottega Veneta with a yellow turtleneck underneath to perfectly match the heels. While Melania only wears the best when it comes to high fashion brands, at least her husband President Donald Trump is wealthy and can afford to keep her wearing the latest offerings from top designers. And with her statuesque model frame, Melania rocks the heck out of everything she wears.

Close up pics of Melania’s pumps show no scuff marks, so it looks like they’re a new addition to her stylish wardrobe and she’s wearing them for the very fist time. Her gorgeous cashmere coat featured a buttoned up chest, large shoulder and pocket flaps with a cinched belt. It fit her like perfection and the first lady has made gorgeous luxury coats one of her signature styles. Who can forget the love it or loathe it $3K pink patterned Fendi coat she wore on Feb. 13 that featured bright pink mink fur cuffs?

Melania is heading out on a three state solo tour to promote her “Be Best” initiative and looked glowing and confident as she made her way across the tarmac. She was all smiles and waves for the photographers gathered to see her off. The mother of one first heads to Oklahoma, then Washington state and finally Nevada where she will discuss her children’s well-being program, which highlights mental and physical health, social media use including combatting cyberbullying as well as the growing epidemic of opioid abuse. If she’s dressed this fashionable just to get on a plane, we can’t wait to see what she wears during the rest of her tour.