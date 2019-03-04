Meghan McCain Fires Back After Author Blames ‘Ghost’ Of Her Late Father For Immigration Issues

After a CPAC speaker blamed the ‘ghost’ of John McCain for problems with US immigration laws, Meghan McCain took to Twitter to defend her late dad. And she did not hold back.

Meghan McCain fired back after learning that a speaker at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) 2019 invoked the name of her late father, Senator John McCain (R-AZ), in a speech about immigration. Conservative pundit Michelle Malkin slammed Republicans and Democrats for not pushing stricter immigration laws during her speech at CPAC, specifically naming “the ghost of John McCain.”

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey tweeted from CPAC, “Lots of complaints from left & right about what CPAC was or wasn’t this year. I don’t care what anyone says—I’m proud of the conversations I was a part of about religious liberty and the future of the American family.” Meghan shot back, “I care that ‘the ghost’ of my beloved father was used as ghoulish and deeply disturbed political propaganda on CPAC’s stage, but hey maybe that’s just me.”

Malkin’s speech was the talk of the conference. The Fox News contributor criticized the government for allegedly being too lax with US immigration laws, placing the blame on several high-ranking Republicans: “Sanctuary cities have metastasized and both parties are to blame,” Malkin said. “And yes, I’m looking at you, retired [Speaker of the House] Paul Ryan; and yes, I’m looking at you, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell; and yes, I’m looking at you, Bush family; and yes, I’m looking at you, the ghost of John McCain.”

I care that “the ghost” of my beloved father was used as ghoulish and deeply disturbed political propaganda on CPAC’s stage, but hey maybe that’s just me. https://t.co/ftrD3P5zU7 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 3, 2019

Meghan’s mother, Cindy McCain, also blasted Malkin for what she said about her late husband. “@michellemalkin You never knew @SenJohnMcCain. You should be so lucky,” the late senator’s wife tweeted. Meghan is known for not staying quiet when something’s bothering her. At her father’s funeral in September, she slammed President Donald Trump for his “cheap rhetoric.” “We mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who never made the sacrifice he gave so willingly,” she said through tears. While she never named Trump specifically, it was absolutely clear what she was talking about.