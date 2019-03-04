Luke Perry’s Death & The Danger Of Strokes Explained: Why He Never Regained Consciousness

Luke Perry’s fans are devastated over the loss of the beloved actor. At just 52 years-old, Luke’s fatal stroke was a huge shock — and according to a top brain doctor, they’re ‘not common’.

Beloved 90’s teen heartthrob Luke Perry died on March 4 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California. The actor who shot to fame on Beverly Hills, 90210 was rushed to hospital on Feb. 27 after suffering a massive stroke at his L.A. home. Sadly, he never regained consciousness after the fatal stroke. Dr. William Chow, a neurologist at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, explains that the stroke likely caused the Riverdale star to lose his ability to breathe, leading to his death.

“I don’t know the details because I am not taking care of him but most of the time people pass away after a stroke because the stoke causes the brain to swell up and then it presses on the brainstem and that affects the ability to breathe and so the patient passes away,” says Dr. Chow. “When the brain swells up it then has nowhere to go and it puts pressure on to the brainstem, which is where our breathing centers are and then you lose the ability to breathe. The difficulty with breathing could also lead to a cardiac arrest, or heart attack as a result of the patient’s respiratory system being compromised by the stroke.”

Although strokes can be fatal, according to Dr. Chow, it’s uncommon for someone Luke’s age to die from a stroke. “It depends on the size of the stroke but 20% to 30% of all strokes do have serious consequences, such as severe disability and death. The number of deaths due to strokes every year is pretty high but for younger people accidents tend to be higher. So for someone in Luke’s age group it’s not that common to die from a stroke. Unless he had some stroke risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes or smoking.” This is just so shocking and sad — our hearts go out to Luke’s family.