‘L&HH New York’ Season Finale: A Wedding, 2 Proposals & The Birth Of The Golden Child

The March 4 season finale of ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ was jam-packed full of drama. Not only did Juelz and Kim get married, but two other couples became engaged!

The group’s Costa Rica trip ended with a bang when Joe confronted Safaree over his secret relationship with Erica Mena, and Kimbella and Yandy finally decided to end their feud, but those weren’t even the biggest moments of the March 4 season finale of Love & Hip Hop: New York. To be honest, most of the drama — both good and bad — went down after everyone returned home to New York. First, Juelz finally faced his fate in court when a judge sentenced him to 27 months behind bars. But fortunately for him, he was given a few weeks of freedom before he had to turn himself in, so he and Kimbella scrambled to get married. And since she and Yandy had recently squashed their beef, Yandy served as one of Kim’s bridesmaids!

Meanwhile, Joe and Cyn were also hearing wedding bells this week because during one of his live podcast shows, he got down on one knee and proposed! Joe had asked Cyn if he was the best relationship she’s ever had, and when she said yes, he asked her to prove it by accepting his proposal. And since she was sitting in the audience, and he was kneeling on stage, he asked her to come up and accept his ring. Obviously, she did, but they won’t be the only L&HH couple getting married sometime soon. As it turned out, Safaree also proposed to Erica with a 14K sparkler! Yes, really. Some people were happy for him, while other rolled their eyes upon hearing the news.

Finally, Remy Ma and Papoose gave birth to their precious “Golden Child” in the final moments of the finale. We didn’t get to see any of the drama of Remy in labor, but we did get to see the new parents spending quality time with their newborn — a baby girl they named Reminisce MacKenzie! Isn’t that adorable?

We love when episodes of Love & Hip Hop manage to end on a high note! But next week’s reunion will likely be full of some crazy drama. Are you ready for it?