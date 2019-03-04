Leonardo DiCaprio Mourns Luke Perry’s Death: It Was An ‘Honor To Work With Him’ On Last Film

As the world mourns the death of Luke Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio — who worked alongside him on the upcoming ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ — paid tribute to the ‘talented artist.’

“Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist,” Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, tweeted on March 4, hours after the news broke that Luke, 52, had passed away following a massive stroke. Both men – who were teen heartthrobs in the 1990s – will share the screen in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming feature, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. The film role would have arguably been the biggest of Luke’s career, and Leo remembered the time he shared with the 90210 star fondly. “It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.”

Set in the summer of 1969 in Los Angeles during the Manson Family murders, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sees Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) a former western TV star and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), struggle to “survive in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore, according to Entertainment Weekly. Rick has one famous neighbor: Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) who would become Charles Manson’s most famous victim. Luke is set to play Scott Lancer (EW notes that the character shares a name with the character Wayne Maunder played on Lancer, a Western series that ran on CBS from 1968 to 1970.)

Luke passed away on the morning of March 4 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California, less than a week after suffering a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks home. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was, according to his rep, “surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.” While Luke had been placed under sedation in hopes to help his brain recover, it would not be enough.

In the wake of his passing, the original 90210 cast shared their grief over losing their coworker and friend. “I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years,” Ian Ziering tweeted. “I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman,” Christine Elisa McCarthy wrote on Instagram. “Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many,” Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement. “He was a very sensitive soul who was kind, generous and he fought for the underdog. He was a strong voice and an advocate who will be so missed by all who knew him.