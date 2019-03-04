Larsa Pippen, 44, Stuns In Sexy Swimsuit After Defending Khloe Kardashian Against Jordyn Woods

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to share a gorgeous pic of herself playing volleyball in Miami while wearing a flattering pink one-piece swimsuit on Mar. 3.

Larsa Pippen, 44, was a sexy sight to see when she flaunted a figure-flattering one-piece bathing suit on Mar. 3! The television personality took to Instagram to share the photo of herself wearing the pink number, which was taken while she was playing volleyball in Miami, and it definitely proved she’s looking better than ever. “Type of day #volleyballgirls#soccer,” she captioned the eye-catching photo.

Larsa’s fun and great looking outing comes after she made headlines for shading Jordyn Woods, 21, and her interview about her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, 27, on Red Table Talk. The reality star, who is friends with Khloe Kardashian, 34, and the rest of the KarJenners, posted an Instagram comment to a video that announced the interview, and it sure was sassy. “Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells. Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her,” the comment read.

Although the comment was definitely snarky, it’s not too surprising since Larsa has had the KarJenners’ backs for a while now. In Oct., an Instagram user accused Larsa of spending more time with the famous family than with her own children, and she was quick to defend herself through a response. “How do you know my kids aren’t with. Don’t worry about my kids just know they’re great,” her response read.

From posing near a pool for selfies to taking trips to various places, Larsa and the KarJenners, especially Kim Kardashian, 38, are always showing off their close friendship whenever they get the chance, and we don’t think that will change anytime soon!