Kourtney Kardashian Poses Nude To Announce Her New Company ‘Poosh’ — See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on March 4 and got completely naked to tease her newest business venture, which seems to be inspired her daughter Penelope’s nickname, Poosh!

Kourtney Kardashian is expanding her empire yet again! The mom-of-three, who is also 39, announced her newest business venture with a nude picture on social media on March 4. The new project titled Poosh — inspired by her daughter Penelope‘s nickname — is said to be “C O M I N G. S O O N,” but no other details were provided at the time of Kourtney’s posting. Even the company’s website just leads to a place for fans to sign up for a forthcoming newsletter and more info. But irregardless of what we know right now, one thing is certain — Kourtney looks fantastic. SEE THE PICTURE HERE!

In the gorgeous new photo, Kourtney used a tea cup and a strategically placed laptop to cover her bare nipples as she’s seen perched on a bathroom counter top with her hair wrapped in a towel. As we explained above, Kourtney didn’t reveal any details about the nature of her new company, Poosh’s official Instagram page says, “This isn’t a monologue, it’s a dialogue,” and it already has over 2 million followers! So Kourtney knew what she was doing when she promoted her new venture with a nude picture. Not only did the photo catch our eyes, but it seems to have attracted a legion of new followers in just a matter of minutes.

This announcement comes less than a week after Kourtney was pictured reuniting with her ex, Scott Disick, for Jonathan Cheban’s birthday celebration at Nobu Malibu on Feb. 27. Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, wasn’t present, but that’s because she was feeling ill and stayed at home to rest. And Kourtney and Scott have been on great terms recently, so it wasn’t a surprise to see them together. Instead, it was a pleasant reminder that exes can remain friends after splitting. Especially when they share children together. We do wonder, though, how Scott will feel when he sees Kourtney’s new nude pic. After all, he was a huge fan of her 2018 GQ pics!