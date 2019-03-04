Kim Vs. Khloe: Which Kardashian Sister Wore This Wild Glitter Bodysuit Better?

Time for some friendly sibling rivalry! Khloe Kardashian rocked her revenge body in a sheer, sparkly bodysuit, more than a year after Kim wore an identical look from a well-known brand.

Amid Khloe Kardashian’s fallout with Tristan Thompson, the Good American co-founder still shined in a mesh bodysuit that had a generous dose of sparkles! She wore the sheer piece for a photo shoot with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, shared on Feb. 27, but followed up with her own slideshow of selfies the next week. This time, Khloe, 34, turned her back towards the camera even more, showing off her incredibly round and toned derriere! But it wasn’t the first time we’ve seen a Kardashian accentuate her assets with the help of some shimmer and tight mesh.

Khloe’s older sister Kim Kardashian, 38, was the first to flaunt a glittery bodysuit in Aug. 2017, which was actually Gucci’s crystal net top and leggings. The ensemble rang in at $7,180 in the fall of 2017, and given its price, we’re happy to see that the co-ord managed to ride the trends for over a year. You can see Khloe and Kim glam out in their crystal bodysuits below! It’s a popular look in the family, as Kourtney 39, wore a glittery see-through dress – not a bodysuit — for the sister photo shoot in Feb. 2019.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, also wore a crystal-adorned bodysuit to tease a JORDYN X KYLIE Collection restock in Dec. 2018…it’s safe to say we won’t be expecting such announcements anytime soon. While the sisters have friendly competition between their sparkly outfits, they’ve rallied besides Khloe after the father to her child and her ex, Tristan, allegedly kissed Kylie’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, on the lips after a house party on Feb. 17 (according to Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview).

As Khloe tweeted on March 2, it’s been an “awful” past week for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “Tristan seems really unfazed by the Jordyn and Khloe drama going on in his life,” a source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s been acting totally normal and like nothing is wrong at all. If he’s struggling with the Khloe breakup, you would never know. He hasn’t at all tried to win Khloe back.” For now, Khloe’s focusing on two things — being an amazing mom to True Thompson, and serving us with more fierce looks!