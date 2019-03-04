Khloe Kardashian Knows She Blamed Jordyn At First ‘Out Of Anger’: She Took ‘Time To Calm Down’

Khloe Kardashian was quick to tweet blame at Jordyn Woods for breaking up her family after Jordyn’s ‘Red Table Talk’ interview aired on Mar. 1, but now we’re learning it was only a highly emotional reaction.

Khloe Kardashian, 24, revealed her frustration with Jordyn Woods, 21, for the first time when she posted some tweets full of blame after Jordyn appeared on Red Table Talk to talk about the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, 27, on Mar. 1. Although Khloe claimed Jordyn was the reason for the break up of her family in the tweet, we’re now learning she only felt that way because she was reacting out of anger.

“Khloe was in such shock and disbelief watching Jordyn’s interview when it went live so she immediately reacted and took to Twitter,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe is an emotional person, and she reacted out of anger, blaming Jordyn and almost defending Tristan. Khloe knows Tristan hasn’t done much to apologize and she knows it’s time to be done with him for good. Khloe blames Tristan heavily for this mess. Tristan was upset with Khloe for breaking up with him and Khloe feels he did this almost to seek revenge. After taking some time to calm down, Khloe realized that she let her emotions get the best of her and Tristan did instigate this and though she is very hurt and upset with Jordyn, she does feel Tristan was the instigator.”

Khloe posted about her original misguided tweets and blamed Tristan when she posted another set of tweets on Mar. 2. “I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” one tweet read. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” read the second.

Despite her reconsideration about who’s to blame, it doesn’t look like Khloe and her siblings, including Kylie Jenner, 21, who was Jordyn’s BFF, are ready to forgive Jordyn just yet. “Khloe and the other Kardashian and Jenner ladies are nowhere near forgiving Jordyn, but that sure would happen before forgiving Tristan at this point,” the source continued. “The sisters love Jordyn like their own and know maybe in time things will heal, but right now, everyone’s focus is on Khloe and Kylie and making sure they’re OK. Jordyn has made it clear to those around her that she has absolutely tried reaching out to all the Kardashians and they don’t want to take her calls, so she’s giving them space right now.”