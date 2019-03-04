Kaia Gerber & Boyfriend Wellington PDA in Paris: See Sweet Couple Holding Hands

Hanging out in the City of Love seems to have inspired Kaia Gerber and Wellington Grant! The models displayed some adorable PDA while taking a break from walking at Paris Fashion Week, and their hand-holding’s too cute!

Ah, young love! Kaia Gerber, 17, and her rumored boyfriend Wellington Grant weren’t doing much to quell the dating rumors as they had some fun together in Paris. Their March 3 outing came after Kaia walked the runway for the second time that day at Paris Fashion Week, and they looked like they were having a blast. Kaia and Wellington, also a model, strolled through the City of Love holding hands and stopping to take selfies in between window shopping in the Montmartre district.

Kaia’s one of the most in demand models for Paris Fashion Week, and Wellington, also a model, has been by her side throughout the entire experience. The twosome even took pics together backstage at the Stella McCartney show just moments before she walked for the iconic designer. It’s adorable how happy they looked on their little outing. Kaia is positively beaming at him while they walked arm in arm through the Paris streets, and Wellington is clasping her hand so tightly! They weren’t afraid if anyone saw them while they headed to lunch, either. Wellington flashed a peace sign at the paparazzi while Kaia laughed!

Kaia and Wellington were first spotted together during an outing on Valentine’s Day in New York City, sparking romance rumors. The pair left the Mercer Hotel together on February 14, and were seen again on February 18 walking through NYC’s SoHo district all cozied up. Earlier in February, fans went crazy when Kaia popped up in the background of one of Wellington’s Instagram stories.

Prior to Wellington, Kaia was linked to Grown-ish star Luka Sabbat and fellow model Fenton Merkell. We can’t wait to see where this blossoming relationship goes!