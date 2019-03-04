Jennie Garth Reacts To Luke Perry’s Death: This Is ‘Such A Terrible Loss’

The celebrity tributes are flooding in after Luke Perry’s death, and his ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ co-star, Jennie Garth, is understandably devastated. See her message here.

Luke Perry’s tragic death at the age of 52 has absolutely rocked Hollywood, and his co-stars from Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale are especially shaken up. Of course, that includes Jennie Garth, who played one of Luke’s longtime love interests on Beverly Hills 90210. In a statement given to PEOPLE, Jennie said, “My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss.”

Fears for Luke began after the actor suffered a massive stroke and was rushed to the hospital on Feb. 27. Although he was able to hang on for several days, he passed away in the hospital on March 4. His rep confirmed the news. “Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” the rep said. “He was surrounded by his children, Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends.”

Luke played heartthrob Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills 90210 from 1990-1995, but left the show after five years to pursue other acting ventures. However, he returned in 1998, and stuck around until the finale in 2000. It was recently announced that Jennie, along with cast members Jason Priestly, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris, would be returning for a 90210 revival, airing on FOX this summer. However, Luke, who was starring on the hit CW show, Riverdale, at the time of his death, was not cast in the new series.

In addition to playing lovers on TV, Jennie and Luke were also the subject of REAL life romance rumors following her split from Peter Facinelli in 2012. While fans of 90210 would’ve loved to see a Kelly/Dylan romance IRL, though, the relationship speculation was quickly shot down by a rep for the actor at the time. Still, the two were always incredibly close friends, so news of Luke’s death has obviously hit Jennie hard.