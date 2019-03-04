‘Game Of Thrones’: This New Jon Snow Poster Could Hint At His Fate In Final Season

The final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ is upon us, and there are so many theories. One brand-new theory focuses on Jon Snow’s latest poster and claims the way he’s sitting could be a clue about whether or not he lives or dies.

Did you notice anything familiar about Jon Snow’s pose for the final season of Game of Thrones poster? One fan pointed out that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) has almost the exact same stance as Ned Stark (Sean Bean) did in the season 1 poster. Both of them are sitting on the Iron Throne with their swords pointed downwards. Ned, may he rest in peace, is looking down, while Jon Snow is staring straight ahead.

“Hint at something or red herring?” fan Michael East tweeted. If this is a hint about Jon Snow’s fate, it’s not a good thing. We all know how Ned Stark ended up at the end of season 1 — DEAD. He was sentenced to death for supposed treason and decapitated in the season 1 finale, thanks to Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). Let’s hope Jon Snow doesn’t suffer a similar fate, but anything is possible in the show’s eighth and final season.

Nice touch of HBO to have Jon Snow assuming the exact same positioning as Ned Stark in the Season One promo photos in the new ones. Hint at something or red herring? #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/F0F1E2hwUb — Michael East (@MichaelEast83) February 28, 2019

Jon Snow is no stranger to death. He was stabbed to death by Alliser Thorne and other members of the Night’s Watch at the end of season 5. He was brought back to life by Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) in season 6. Jon Snow will be facing his biggest battle yet against the Night King in the final season. The first teaser for season 8 was released in Jan. 2019 and featured Jon Snow, Arya (Maisie Williams), and Sansa (Sophie Turner). The teaser didn’t have any new footage from the final season but did feature the trio walking through the Crypts of Winterfell. They come upon stone statues of themselves, which is a cause for concern because stone statues are only made for the dead.

Game of Thrones season 8 will premiere April 14, on HBO. The final season will consist of only 6 episodes, with the series finale airing on May 19.