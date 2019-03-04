TXT Gets Major Love From BTS As They Make Official Debut: ‘We Will Be Cheering You On’

The new band from the entertainment company that founded BTS is finally here! TXT made their official debut on March 4, and got a supportive message from the guys in BTS to celebrate!

BTS officially has a “little brother” band now that Big Hit Entertainment’s new group, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), has made their debut! With BTS skyrocketing to international superstardom over the last few years, it’s no secret that Big Hit has a great track record, and it looks like TXT is gearing up to be just as big. The guys — Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Hueningkai and Taehyun — released their debut EP, The Dream Chapter: STAR, along with their first music video for “Crown,” on March 4, and fans are already going NUTS over them. Twitter absolutely exploded with loyal K-pop followers gushing over the new group, and even BTS got in on the action!

BTS member, Jimin, took to the band’s official account to send love to TXT on their big day. “Moving forward, we will be cheering you on as well!” Jimin wrote. “Fighting! Sincere congratulations on your debut.” He also included several clapping emojis, along with a happy face. TXT’s debut has been a long time coming, as Big Hit began teasing the formation of a new group back in 2017. The official plans were revealed in Nov. 2018, and by Jan. 2019, promotional teasers for TXT had begun to be released.

The members of the group were introduced via ‘introduction videos‘ over a 10 day period in January. Fans were able to get to know the five guys who made up the band, so by the time the EP came out on March 4, they were already well-versed in TXT!

TXT gave their first performance of “Crown” during a special Debut Celebration Show on Mnet on March 4. They will continue their promotional tour with a showcase for press and fans on March 5 at Yes24 Live Hall.