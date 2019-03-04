Brad Pitt Worried Angelina Jolie’s Spoiling Their Kids With Endless Shopping Trips

Angelina Jolie and her six kids have frequently been spotted on lavish outings, but Brad Pitt isn’t thrilled about their constant excursions.

Angelina Jolie, 43, and her kids have been spotted out and about enjoying quality family time quite a bit lately. From shopping sprees to amusement park birthday celebrations, and even the Louvre Museum in Paris! And while many may think the Girl, Interrupted star deserves a “Mom of the Year” award, Brad Pitt, 55, fears Angelina may be “spoiling” the six children they share — Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. The Oscar-winning stars have been embroiled in a messy custody battle and divorce since 2016 and a source close to the Fight Club actor EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “Brad fears Angelina is spoiling the kids. He wishes Angie would stop buying the kids stuff they don’t need. He worries the kids are growing up spoiled and he does not want them to have a sense of entitlement like everything should be handed to them.”

The Oklahoma native became an instant heartthrob when he hit the big screen as sexy cowboy hitchhiker, J.D., in the 1991 classic, Thelma & Louise. “Brad had to work hard for everything through life and wishes Angie would help instill more down to earth values in the kids instead of making everything so easy,” the insider continued. “Brad fears that Angie feels guilty about the divorce and is over-compensating by taking the kids shopping every weekend. Brad had more control over the kids when he was still married to Angie, but now that they are apart, and she has been spoiling them, he has pleaded with her to slow down on all the spending. Brad is frustrated that Angie will not compromise and instead continues to get the kids whatever they want.”

We reported in Dec. 2018 that the A-list exes came to a custody agreement and it was reported that although Brad “gets less than 50% custody of the couple’s six children,” he’ll “see an increase in his custodial time with the kids.” However, now our source added that, “Brad is not satisfied with his time with the kids. He wishes he could be with them daily and it makes him sad when they are away. The hardest part of the divorce has been no longer being with his kids on a daily basis. Brad loves the kids and misses the days when they would all travel together as a family and spend time with him on set of his movies. He wishes he could see them more often.”