Ariana Grande Fans Convinced She’s Collaborating With Starbucks After Cryptic Emoji Tweet

Ariana Grande’s fans are trying to decipher a cryptic, emoji-filled tweet she posted & some of her followers think she’s teasing a collaboration with Starbucks.

Ariana Grande, 25, may have suffered Starbucks-related jokes about her last name for years now, but the pop star might finally be collaborating with the coffee chain after she posted a cryptic tweet. The “thank u, next” singer sent out the following message to her fans on Mar. 4: “🌫☕️☁️🖤…. @starbucks 3/5.” On top of that, she also retweeted Starbucks’ tweet that read: “☁️☕️☁️… 💚.” Meanwhile, her fans were straight-up losing it trying to figure out what this could possibly mean. @ArianaStansss replied, “I SWEAR IF THEY BRING A DRINK OUT WITH YOUR NAME IM GONNA SCREAM.” Meanwhile, @PeachyDarling_ wrote in response, “There’s two drinks coming out. Caramel and cinnamon cloud macchiato.” It’s worth noting that Ariana has a cloud tattoo on one of her fingers, and she even shared a picture of it on Sep. 16, 2018… while drinking Starbucks.

Since Grande’s beguiling tweet, Starbucks’ internal documents were reportedly leaked in a tweet, which revealed that the rumored new drink may in fact be the Cloud Macchiato. In addition, the internal documents claim that Starbucks will feature a playlist on Mar. 9 curated by Ariana that will showcase “some of her favorite songs,” in addition to her own music. And on Mar. 8, Starbucks stores will reportedly feature their own playlist for International Women’s Day.

