Angelina Jolie Takes Look-Alike Daughter Vivienne, 10 & Pax, 15, Out For Shopping Trip & Ice Cream

Angelina Jolie was spotted taking her kids Vivenne & Pax out on a shopping trip & out for Baskin Robbins ice cream in Los Angeles on Mar. 3!

Angelina Jolie, 43, and her kids are always going on the funnest family outings, and her latest trip out with her look-alike daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 10, and son Pax Jolie-Pitt, 15, is no exception. The three of them were seen going on a trendy shopping trip, while walking around the Melrose Avenue shopping district. Not only that, but the Maleficent star also treated her kids to some Baskin Robbins ice cream, too! While Pax rocked a Supreme sweatshirt, Vivienne wore overalls over a yellow T-shirt. Meanwhile, Angelina donned a trench coat over a long, flowing black dress.

While her latest family outing was just with Vivienne and Pax, Angelina previously took all six of her kids out in New York for a fun movie screening. Angelina brought Maddox, 17, Pax, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10, to go see the movie The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind on Feb. 25. To make their group outing even cuter, all six of them seemed to coordinate, as almost all of their outfits appeared to have blue accents.

We reported earlier how Angelina was shocked to find out that her ex Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston‘s 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Feb. 9. “Angelina is shocked that Brad went to Jennifer’s birthday party,” a source close to Angelina told us. “She was aware they were back in touch, but didn’t realize they’d gotten that close again. It brings up a lot of tough emotions for Angelina but she’s not dwelling on it. As hard as it is for her to know that Brad and Jennifer are hanging out, she knows there’s nothing she can do about it and she is choosing not to focus her energy there.”

And after Angelina took Maddox to visit New York University to tour their campus, Brad is proud of Maddox, but wishes he could be a part of the process of helping him find the right school. “Brad is so proud of Maddox and would love to be helping him tour colleges, but as of now there are no plans for that,” a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s not by Brad’s choice.”