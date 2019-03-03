‘World Of Dance’ Recap: Trio With A Heartbreaking Story Deliver Emotional Qualifiers Performance

The Qualifiers continue on ‘World of Dance’s new day and time! Some of the best talent so far took the stage tonight! Read our recap!

World Of Dance returns with the second round of Qualifiers, and the competition is fierce tonight! We see a 15-year-old ballerina, a soloist overcoming epilepsy, a competitive group from the Philippines and many more in tonight’s episode! First to take the stage was Kayla Mak, a 15-year-old ballerina who was ready to show that Contemporary Ballet was a competitive style of dance. With her point shows, Kayla showcased her stunning talent and insane flexibility. She looks flawless and her moves looked simply effortless. J.Lo had tears in her eyes as she watched Kayla’s performance, and in the end Derek Hough gave her a standing O. Kayla received a 92 from Ne-Yo, an 87 from J.Lo and a 90 from Derek, giving her a 90.3 and sending her to Duels!

Fuego Dance Crew, who admitted they have a “boy band” look to them, are a group of five guys who have been together since middle school! The San Diego-based crew were sharp and their personalities all completely shined through their routine. It was clean, unique and the judges loved it. Ne-Yo nodded his head while Derek Hough stood up throughout the performance! Fuego Dance Crew was actually one of the best we’ve seen so far this season! Ne-Yo gave them a 92, Derek a 94 and J.Lo a 95! The guys got a 93.7 total and will be going to Duels!

Contemporary dancer Aydin Eyikan is a 15-year-old contemporary soloist who stole our hearts before even taking the stage. He gave an emotional performance to “In My Blood” and showed off his flexibility, almost reminiscent of season 2’s Michael Dameski! Ne-Yo gave Aydin an 89, J.Lo and 87 and Derek an 89, getting him through to the Duels!

South Korean street dancing duo All Ready took the stage next to literally slay with their feminine and creative moves. The ladies were “swaggy” according to Ne-Yo, and J.Lo was impressed by the “fusion” the girls created, by mixing Latin ballroom and popping and locking. “I think America’s going to love you,” Ne-Yo complimented. When it came to scores, All Ready got an 85 from Derek, an 89 from Ne-Yo and an 90 from J.Lo, giving them an 88 total!

Exiles is a Christian dance crew from Arizona, who is currently giving back to their community by building a studio to help underprivileged kids in their area, as well as have their own practice space. The guys came out strong from the beginning with their tricks and popping. The guys were so clean in their moves, and the judges agreed! The judges asked the guys to clean up a few things, but that didn’t hold them back from incredible scores! Exiles got an 87 from J.Lo, an 88 from Ne-Yo and an 89 from Derek, giving them a total of 88!

Briar Nolet is a soloist who revealed in her confessional that she had a seizure every time she danced, one time almost dying after being unconscious for 5 to 10 minutes. She was since diagnosed with epilepsy and has learned to manage it to be able to dance again. Briar’s dance was both sensual, emotional and dramatic and showcased her immense talent. Truly, she could dance on tour with any of the judges. J.Lo told Briar it lacked slightly in her musicality, while she complimented her sensuality and quality of movement. Briar received an 88 from Ne-Yo and Derek and an 86 from J.Lo, giving her an 87.3, sending her to Duels!

VPeepz, a group from the Philippines, was up next and they were #hyped. The young crew revealed they were all from different social classes, which are really polarized in Philippines, a third world country. One member said he walks an hour to the studio to train with the crew, but it is all worth it. In neon orange windbreakers, VPeepz took the stage and were ready to rock it. The coed crew were so in sync throughout and gave an epic performance! After, VPeepz told the judges their mission statement, about bringing people together through dance, and it brought J.Lo to tears! “These kids at this age, like last year with The Lab, made me realize they’re so far above where we were,” J.Lo said. “You guys are going to change the world and make it a better place.” With an 89 from Ne-Yo and J.Lo, and a 93 from Derek, VPeepz got a 90.3!

Derion and Madison, a duo has only been working with each other for a few months, were ready to show their talent to the judges, admitting that if you can “name” a move, they won’t put it in their routine! Derion gave off some Childish Gambino vibes in his bare shirt and jeans look, while the pair both matched in burgundy. They came out like the fierce competitors they promised they would be and it was certainly creative and one of a kind! So much so, that Derek even went out to try one of Derion’s moves! Ne-Yo gave the duo an 89, Derek a 90 and J.Lo a 92! Derion and Madison are going to the Duels!

The Dancetown Divas took the stage next, but before they did, the girls were caught rolling their eyes at their loud moms who came with them and cheered them on and were critiquing their moves backstage. LOL. The ladies do hip-hop, jazz, latin AND whacking, so you know they’re going to be amazing! In their pink, orange and yellow fringe suits the ladies delivered and J.Lo was howling like a proud mom, herself! Their dancing was amazing, but the outfits made it even better! “A little stronger, a little cleaner,” Derek advised after complimenting the fringe, and J.Lo agreed Dancetown Divas needed to clean things up to be able to compete. Ne-Yo and Derek gave the ladies an 87 while J.Lo gifted them an 88, sending them to the Duels!

Tobias and the EZTwins are a foreign trio that has toured with huge stars, like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. In half-vests, half-tux outfits, the guys performed an epic routine in the street dance style. With intricate moves and intense synchronization, the trio delivered on the strong performance the judges were waiting for! “Wow, I need them to dance for me!” J.Lo complimented. Tobias and the EZTwins received a strong 92.7 from the judges and will go to Duels!

The Trilogy is a group of two guys and one girl, but one of them, Kevin, lost both his sister and his dad from the same disease — Regatta Syndrome. Both of their hearts stopped within years of each other, and the Trilogy is dedicating their performance to Kevin and his family. The Minnesota based trio started on a gorgeous note, and the dynamic between two guys and one girl was really stunning. The judges loved the routine and asked for a little polish as they move forward. The Trilogy ended up with an 86.3 from the judges, taking them to the Duels! We’re looking forward to seeing them again!