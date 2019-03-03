Tristan Thompson Hasn’t Tried To Win Khloe Kardashian Back Or See True A Lot After Jordyn Scandal

Tristan Thompson has made zero effort to win back Khloe Kardashian since he kissed Jordyn Woods, a source close to the exes told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

While Khloe Kardashian has sworn off men for the time being after her ex Tristan Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods on the lips after a party at his house on Feb. 17, Tristan has made no attempt to win Khloe back. A source close to the former couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tristan is acting like nothing happened in the wake of his latest scandal, which Khloe completely blames him (and not Jordyn) for. “Tristan seems really unfazed by the Jordyn and Khloe drama going on in his life,” our source told us. “He’s been acting totally normal and like nothing is wrong at all. If he’s struggling with the Khloe breakup, you would never know. He hasn’t at all tried to win Khloe back.”

However, Tristan’s clear nonchalance has made it easier for Khloe to move on from him. “In fact, he is acting like he totally couldn’t care less,” our source went on to say. “It’s actually really sad, especially because he has a child with her, but it’s making it easier for Khloe to be done for good and move on.”

And in addition to appearing completely unfazed after Jordyn admitted in an episode of Red Table Talk that he had kissed her, Tristan has not seen his 11-month-old daughter True Thompson, whom he shares with Khloe, as much as Khloe has asked him to. “Khloe has expressed to Tristan multiple times she’d like him to see True more and be more present in her life despite their situation, but it just doesn’t seem to be at the top of his priority list right now,” our source added.