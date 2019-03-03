Travis Scott Puts On Incredible MSG Show After Deleting His Instagram & Being Accused Of Cheating

Travis Scott was on top of his ‘Astroworld’ on the night of Mar. 2, when he put on an epic show at Madison Square Garden in New York, despite disappearing from Instagram just hours before.

Travis Scott, 26, reminded his fans all is well when he took over the stage in an amazing show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Mar. 2, just hours after deleting his Instagram page without warning, and days after cancelling his previous show, in Buffalo, for being “under the weather” on Feb. 28. The rapper was full of energy as he performed in front of the huge cheering crowd, proving he’s not about letting his fans down in one of the most famous venues in the world.

Travis’ appearance at his MSG show was also the first time he was in the spotlight since reports claimed his Buffalo show cancellation was really due to girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 21, allegedly accusing him of cheating. Travis flew from the East Coast to Los Angeles on Feb. 27, to surprise Kylie and their one-year-old daughter, Stormi, before the Buffalo show, but when she found “evidence” of him allegedly cheating on her and confronted him about it, it caused him to stay another day to try to work things out, according to TMZ. Although Travis denied the cheating rumors through his rep, his decision to delete Instagram completely on Mar. 1, led many to further speculate on exactly what’s going on.

Although we may never know, it’s clear to see that right now, Travis is choosing to focus on his music, and rather not spill the tea on any personal troubles he may or may not be going through. His show at MSG was just one of many shows on his highly successful Astroworld tour, which he started in Nov. 2018, and he’s been selling arenas out all over the country. Between his album making it to the top of the charts and an appearance at the Super Bowl, Travis has had an extremely impressive year, and from the looks of his show last night, he intends to keep it going!

We’re glad to see Travis well and back to doing what he does best!