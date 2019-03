Thomas Rhett brought down the house performing his hit song ‘Look What God Gave Her’ on ‘SNL’!

While John Mulaney brought down the house in his second time as host on SNL, the musical guest for the Mar. 2 episode of the variety series also did not disappoint. This may be Thomas Rhett‘s SNL debut, but he looked right at home up on stage. Performing his hit song, “Look What God Gave Her,” the singer slayed with his rendition of the country tune. Thomas began his song, crooning, “Don’t even want the attention / But yeah, that’s all that she’s getting / Her song is on and she’s spinning around, yeah / She got me drunk like Corona / Heart racing like it’s Daytona / Ooh, I’m in Heaven, I swear, right now.” Something tells us that he’ll definitely return back to the sketch show!

Meanwhile, Gary Clark Jr. slayed with his performance as musical guest on the Feb. 16 episode of the variety series. The singer showed off his impressive pipes in a live performance of “Pearl Cadillac.” He began the song, crooning, “You say I owe you nothin’ / If I could, I’d give you the world / You made somethin’ from nothin / I thank God for such a beautiful girl / He brought on this world, yeah.”

And after Halsey performed “Without Me” on the Feb. 9 episode in front of graffiti messages that seemed to imply her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy “cheated” on her, Halsey took to Twitter to write, “as an artist, I have a privilege to remain honest and write about what’s true to me. as a woman, I have a responsibility to not allow myself to be silenced by someone who has done me wrong. my truth will always come through in my art. death over silence, yo.”

On March 9, Idris Elba will take on host duties for the show. In addition to his SNL debut, Elba will be joined by the show’s musical guest Khalid.