Teresa Giudice Is ‘Fully On Board’ To Film Joe’s Deportation Drama For ‘RHONJ’: She’s A ‘Team Player’

The new season of Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to begin filming in Mar., and Teresa Giudice is willing to include the tough times she’s been going through with her husband Joe Giudice and his deportation.

Teresa Giudice, 46, has been trying to deal with her husband Joe Giudice‘s prison sentence and possible deportation back to Italy as best she can since last year, and now we’re learning that she’s open to including the tough situation in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey. The new season begins filming this month, and although things have been difficult for her family, Teresa believes in being true, when it comes to documenting her real life on the series.

“Producers of RHONJ are excited to begin filming the new season and the turn around time is extremely small,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Usually the ladies get a little time off, but there’s just too much happening right now with the cast that fans are going to want to see. The main reason for this is because they really want to capture everything happening in the ladies’ lives right now, most notably Joe being released from prison and most likely being deported. Teresa is fully on board to film whatever they need. She’s always a team player when it comes to the cameras and knows that the show will tell her truth and side of the story.”

Teresa and Joe’s story is sure to be one of the most anticipated stories of the show in the upcoming season, that’s for sure. Joe started his 41-month prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud in Mar. 2016, so he’s set to be released in Apr., but we recently learned that Teresa reportedly hasn’t been visiting him much because she’s been too busy with their family and the finances. News of Joe’s deportation first made headlines in Oct. and back then, an understandably upset Teresa vowed to fight the order.