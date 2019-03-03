Roseanne Barr Believes Christine Blasey Ford Should Go To Jail & Calls #MeToo Victims ‘Hos’

Roseanne Barr appeared on ‘The Candace Owens Show’ for an interview and verbally attacked many people she doesn’t agree with, including the founders of the #MeToo movement, Christine Blasey Ford, and more.

Roseanne Barr, 66, didn’t hesitate to call founders of the #MeToo movement “hos” and insist that Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both teenagers, should go to jail, in a wild new interview on The Candace Owens Show. The outspoken actress appeared on the show, which premiered on Mar. 3, to discuss her opinions as a conservative and the criticism she encountered after posting a tweet that was considered racist, causing her to get fired from the Roseanne revival.

“They’re pretending that they didn’t go to trade sexual favors for money,” Roseanne said about some of the women who have been speaking out about their experiences with sexual assault through the #MeToo movement. Candace brought up the recent example of the women who have accused comedian Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct, and Roseanne responded by saying, “That’s who I’m talking about too. I know a ho when I see one.”

The Donald Trump supporter then went on to discuss her opinion about Sen. Harris, the California senator who’s running for president. “Look at Kamala Harris, who I call Kama Sutra Harris,” she began, referring to the presidential candidate’s relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. “We all know what she did… she slept her way to the bottom.” When she switched gears and talked about Ms. Ford and her testimony against Kavanaugh, she claimed the only reason she wasn’t in jail was because of “white women privilege.”

As far as the tweet that got her fired last May, Roseanne claimed it was “mischaracterized”, and was supposed to be about the Iran deal, which she had posted numerous tweets about before posting the targeted infamous one. “We had already established for quite a while that the Iran deal by the Obama administration had strengthened and empowered a government who has less than no regard for its women or its citizens,” she explained. “And so we had said, it’s like Planet of the Apes there.”

She went on to explain that she was on Ambien, a sedative, when she posted the tweet, and had just woken up from being asleep. “It was Memorial Day, I had a couple of beers and I took an Ambien,” she told Candace. “So I woke up out of a dead sleep at 2 am and I’m like, ‘I’ve got it! I got the words that are gonna put the whole thing into perspective and save the world.’ And I sent that tweet. I should have reversed it and it was a total impaired tweet. It disguised what I meant.”

In addition to touching upon political topics such as Blexit, which she supports, and Muslim Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who she labeled as “Hamas”, Roseanne took aim at certain fellow actresses that she worked with, including Sandra Bernhard, Kathy Griffin, and Sara Gilbert.

“When I went to bat for Sandra, Kathy and Sara to get them on TV — because I gave them all their TV jobs… you know what people at the networks told me? Those girls are too ugly to go on TV,” she explained. “And I said this is so incredibly sexist. Look at me, I’m no beauty. You can’t take talent, for a woman, and reduce it to their facial flaws. Are you sh****ng me?” She then admitted to changing her mind because of the three actresses’ beliefs, which differ greatly from her own. “Nowadays, I’m like, you’re right. They are too ugly to be on TV,” she said, elaborating that they have “ugliness inside.”

You can watch the full interview above.