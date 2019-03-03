Danielle Staub Postpones Wedding To ‘Include’ Daughters In Planning: She Wants Their ‘Approval’

Danielle Staub has postponed her Mar. 4 wedding to Oliver Maier, and it’s all because she wants to make sure her two daughters, Christine, 25, and Jillian, 20, are a part of the romantic festivities.

Danielle Staub, 56, is not saying “I do” to business man and Duke of Provence Oliver Maier just yet! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her new fiance were set to exchange vows on Mar. 4, just two weeks after finalizing her divorce from Marty Caffrey, but she changed her mind after realizing her two daughters, Christine, 25, and Jillian, 20, who she shares with second ex-husband Thomas Staub, need more time to take in the quick decision and be a part of it when it happens.

“Danielle came back from vacation and realized that she needed to include her daughters in this process,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s not like her to not include her daughters as they are very close and she decided she wouldn’t want to do this without their approval. Nobody understands Danielle’s urgency to get married so quickly, which is concerning for those around Danielle. Danielle always cares what her daughters think. She’s the kind of person who would want to date someone for a while and let that filter into families meeting families and getting to know everyone involved, so to just have a wedding so quickly and not have the girls meet Oliver first is definitely not like her.”

Danielle made headlines when she shocked everyone by becoming engaged to Oliver after reportedly only dating for a few weeks. Her plans to have the wedding only two weeks after her divorce, brought on rumors that she may only be doing it that soon for the house. Her now ex-husband, Marty, seemed to bring on the rumors by commenting on the quick marriage plans, but Danielle’s rep, Steve Honig, was quick to slam Marty and his speculation. “There is no reason for Marty to be speaking to the media about Danielle, Steve EXCLUSIVELY told us. “The divorce is over and he needs to move on and stop trying to extend his 15 minutes of fame. He should be spending his time tending to his own issues, of which there are many, rather than trying to get a career in the media as a Danielle correspondent.”

Despite the speculation over the speed of Danielle’s romance, it seems she’s happy with her decision, and is only turning to her daughters for opinions. She is willing to wait to get hitched until they’re completely ready to accept it. “Danielle’s daughters want to see their mom happy, however, they are not happy about the whole turn of events and feel this is really unlike their mother,” the source continued. “They want to be included. Danielle always wants to make sure her daughters are comfortable with whatever she’s doing in her life.”