Khloe Kardashian ‘Vows Off Men’ After Jordyn & Tristan Scandal: She’s Happy Just Being True’s Mom

Khloe Kardashian is prioritizing what’s important in her life now: She’s dedicating her full attention to 10-month-old daughter True.

Khloé Kardashian is over “men in general” for now, a source close to the 34-year-old mom EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “After her latest heartbreak, she will be focusing on herself and being the best mom in the world to True,” our source said.

Khloé has “vowed off men for the foreseeable future,” the source said, and will be “taking some time to heal alone with her daughter.” Throughout the recent scandal that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, kissed her sister’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, 21, Khloé has been showing her baby True on Instagram, showing what’s been getting her through this tough time. “Khloe is not going to jump back into any new relationship anytime soon and is happy just being a mom,” our source continued. “Finding love is not important right now, being a good mom and dealing with her broken heart is first and foremost on her list of things to achieve in the immediate future.”

“February has been an emotional roller coaster, and she is glad it is over,” the source continued. “She is hopeful and optimistic for her future and while she’s so grateful that Tristan was able to bring True into her life, she is coming to terms that they are over for good.”

Khloé has been dealing with the scandal that rocked the KarJenner world – a person she considered “like a little sister” and her daughter’s father Tristan kissed behind her back on Feb. 17 at his house party. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the first time Khloé dealt with a betrayal from Tristan: Days before their daughter was born, video footage leaked of him cheating on her. While Khloé stuck with Tristan through that, this time, almost a year later, she broke up with him and has decided to move on.

While Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras have been filming Khloé dealing with the situation, we hope she finds the privacy and downtime she needs to move forward from this mess. Luckily, she has True, and the rest of her KarJenner fam, to help her through it.