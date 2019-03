Both ‘Robert Kraft’ & ‘Jussie Smollett’ asked the celebrity cast of ‘Shark Tank: Legal Edition’ for legal help on ‘SNL’!

In a hilarious parody of Shark Tank on SNL, Robert Kraft (portrayed by Beck Bennett) and Jussie Smollett (played by Chris Redd) pleaded the cast of Shark Tank: Legal Edition for legal help from Sharks who included Michael Avenatti, Jeanine Pirro, Alan Dershowitz, Rudy Giuliani (who warned, “Don’t feed me after midnight, or it’s Gremlin city”) and jingle-based attorneys Cellino and Barnes. After the New England Patriots owner described himself as the “only person to take a private jet straight to a $59 handjob,” Kraft asked the sharks for help so that no one sees his “77-year-old pigskin being tossed around.” Then Jussie walked in to pitch his case, and immediately claimed he was “just attacked outside the studio by Donald Trump himself.” Of course, he very quickly changed his story after he found out there was a camera outside.

On the Feb. 10 episode of SNL, the variety show had a timely sketch involving each and every Virginia state official admitting to using blackface at one point in their lives. While a beleaguered Kenan Thompson tried holding an ethics meeting, he was greeted with questions like, “Does it count if you did it all the way back in the ’80s?” And after Halsey asked if it was okay to wear blackface “if you’re half-black,” she then revealed that “half-black,” she meant going as “both Michael Jacksons” for Halloween.

And the Jan. 26 episode of the variety show took aim at The Bachelor in a hilarious way. As James McAvoy parodied Colton Underwood (he played “Dolton” from “Terd River, Colorodo”), he was bombarded with female contestants looking to have one-on-ones with him. Cecily Strong described herself as “31 but I’m almost dead”, and Aidy Bryant‘s character called herself a “content creator and the content is porn.”

On March 9, Idris Elba will take on host duties for the show. In addition to his SNL debut, Elba will be joined by the show’s musical guest Khalid.