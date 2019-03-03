Jessica Simpson Reveals She Was Hospitalized For 1 Week With Bronchitis While Heavily Pregnant

Jessica Simpson battled bronchitis for a week in the hospital – for the fourth time! The singer shared on social media that she is now at home, and ‘on her way to healthy.’

“With You” singer Jessica Simpson, 38, hasn’t had an easy pregnancy. The singer revealed on social media on March 3 that she was just in the hospital for a week suffering from bronchitis. Jessica said it was her fourth time in two months – yikes! “After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I’m finally home,” Jessica shared on Twitter to her millions of followers.

“Coughing with Birdie [Jessica’s daughter who hasn’t been born yet] has been a crazy painful journey,” she continued. “I am getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing! I am on my way to healthy!” Jessica added in her Instagram post, “[I’m] counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH.” While battling bronchitis, Jessica might have had side effects of coughing, fatigue, fever, shortness of breath, and discomfort in her chest, according to the Mayo Clinic. We hope Jessica’s side effects weren’t too bad on top of the discomfort that comes from being pregnant already!

Jessica shared a selfie with the update, showing her wearing a white surgical mask and a leopard-print fleece hoodie sweatshirt. Jessica’s blonde locks flowed in the pic, and a yellow and red scarf peeked through on the top of her head. We of course appreciate the update from the singer, but hope she has gotten all of the rest and relaxation time she has needed as she nears the end of her pregnancy!

Jessica’s baby Birdie will be her third child with former football player husband Eric Johnson, 39. The two are already parents to Ace Knute, 5, and Maxwell Drew, 6, and their family will surely be even more adorable with Birdie in the picture!

We’re relieved that Jessica is okay, and we hope that the rest of her pregnancy is smooth-sailing! She has seemed to hit a lot of bumps along the way, but we’re sure once Birdie is born it will all have been worth it.