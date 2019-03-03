Miley Cyrus Mourns ‘The Voice’ Contestant Janice Freeman After Tragic Death At 33

Miley Cyrus honored the life of ‘The Voice’ star Janice Freeman after she passed away on March 2 due to a tragic blood clot.

The Voice contestant Janice Freeman passed away from a blood clot at 33 years old on March 2, TMZ reported, and her mentor Miley Cyrus, 26, honored her in an Instagram Stories dedication. Miley shared a picture of a rainbow on her story, writing in the post, “Thank you @janicefreeman… for everything. This represents you perfectly.” Miley ended the sweet note with a rainbow emoji to match the photo.

On Saturday, Janice told her husband Dion that she couldn’t breathe, which prompted a 911 call, her family told TMZ. Dion performed CPR on his wife, but Janice was later declared dead at the hospital that day.

The 33-year-old singer competed on season 13 of the reality show competition in 2017, and sang “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons for her audition song. She finished in 11th place on the show. Miley was devastated when Janice was eliminated from the competition, posting pictures and captions dedicated to the singer.

“Janice Freeman you are my star!” Miley said, in a since-deleted Instagram picture of them after Janice was voted off the show. “Forever. I believe tonight America made a mistake… I’m sorry but you deserve to take that stage again next Monday…. you will be greatly missed! BUT we are not over! Just the beginning for us baby!” Miley captioned another picture of them, “Just when my heart misses u so much I don’t think I can stand it… I remember something special… nothing ends for us tonight… it BEGINS! Our friendship is infinite. I love u to the moon, my STAR!”

Miley and Janice stayed close after The Voice, with Miley helping Janice out with money, Janice said in an Instagram Live. We’re devastated to hear this tragic news, and our thoughts are with Janice and her family.