Diddy Admits He ‘Played Himself’ By Not Marrying Kim Porter & He’s Heartbroken Over Her Death

Diddy opened up to a fan on Instagram by admitting that he regretted not marrying his late ex Kim Porter.

While Kim Porter tragically passed away on Nov. 15, Diddy is still mourning her loss and regretting what could have been. The rapper posted another sweet picture of the two of them cuddling on his Instagram on Mar. 3, along with a broken heart emoji as his caption. However, the most heartbreaking aspect of his social media post was what he wrote in the comments. After one fan commented, “When she was alive you didn’t wanna marry her,” Diddy replied, “I know. Played myself smh.”

We reported earlier how following the release of Porter’s cause of death as pneumonia, Dr. Reed Wilson told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “The usual deaths we see from pneumonia are the elderly, the very young and those with chronic illness. But occasionally we see young healthy people die, unfortunately. So how does this happen, there are a couple of ways. The pneumonia bug could leave the lung and get into the blood stream. This spreads the bug all over the body very quickly, this is called sepsis.”

Diddy previously took to Instagram on Dec. 7 to share another emotional about the passing of Porter, with whom he shared three children: Christian Combs, 20, and twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 11. “Me talking to myself #manifestation #secondbysecond THROUGH THE GRACE OF GOD,” he captioned a picture of her. “HELP ME. HELP ME. HOD PLS HELP ME!!!! PLEASE PRAY FOR ME CAUSE MONEY CANT STOP THE PAIN. ONLY YOU CAN GOD. ONLY PRAYER CAN HELP ME GOD PLS HELP US!!!! IF I DIDN’T NEED THE PRAYERS I WOULDN’T ASK. Prayer works. THANK YOU SO MUCH. THANK YOU. WE all WE GOT! YOU ARE ALL WE GOT!!!! Love #TEAMLOVE.”