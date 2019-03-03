Ben Affleck Brings Lindsay Shookus To Premiere Of New Film ‘Triple Frontier’ — 1st Official Pics Since Split

Ben Affleck brought his ex Lindsay Shookus as his date to the premiere of his film ‘Triple Frontier’, which marks their first official red carpet appearance since splitting in Aug., 2018!

Well, Ben Affleck and his ex Lindsay Shookus seemed to have gotten back together in a very official way. The recently reunited exes were seen walking the red carpet in New York City on Mar. 3 for Ben’s latest film Triple Frontier, which will be released in select theaters on Mar. 6 before being available on Netflix on Mar. 13. While Ben looked sharp in a three-piece suit, Lindsay looked elegant in a black dress as the two of them braved the cold together.

Ben and Lindsay were also spotted out together a couple of times just last week. On Feb. 24, the two caught up over coffee before Ben went to a wedding with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their family. And after Ben wrapped up with his wedding festivities, he took Lindsay out for a date at Katsuya in Hollywood. The two were seen exiting through the restaurant’s rear entrance to maintain a low profile.

And speaking of Garner, she’s been loving how committed Ben is to his sober lifestyle. “Ben‘s sobriety is bringing the family closer together,” a source close to Affleck and Garner told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jen is proud of the hard work Ben is putting into his recovery and as a result, they are all spending more time together as a family. The kids loving having both mom and dad around, and Ben loves it too. He still has a lot of love for Jen and the family inspires him to be the best person he can be. It feels good for him to be present for all of them and Jen loves it too. She loves seeing the best version of Ben again.”

“Ben has been extremely focused on his sobriety,” our source went on to say. “He knows his kids are getting older and look up to him and he wants to be there for them completely.”