Former Tommy Girl Gigi Hadid Supports Zendaya As ’70s-Inspired Tommy Hilfiger Collab Is Revealed In Paris

Zendaya excitingly celebrated the release of her new fashion line with Tommy Hilfiger in Paris on Mar. 2, and many models, including Gigi Hadid were there to support her.

Zendaya, 22, was looking happy and gorgeous when she stepped out to attend the Tommy X Zendaya collection show at Paris Fashion Week on Mar. 2! The actress and singer celebrated the release of her first fashion collaboration with renowned designer Tommy Hilfiger, 67, in a multi-colored bohemian style wrap dress and matching brown thigh-high boots for the event. She also wore a gray patterned pantsuit when she later joined Tommy on the runway at the end of the exciting show.

Zendaya’s disco-themed big night was not only full of amazing style choices, it was also full of support from many professionals in the fashion world. Gigi Hadid who has modeled for Tommy’s fashion in the past, was sitting in the front row of the show to cheer on Zendaya and Tommy’s new designs, and fellow model Winnie Harlow strut her stuff when she took part on the runway. Grace Jones also took part in the show.

In the weeks before the release, Zendaya showed off the ’70s-inspired fashion collection in gorgeous pics that showed her modeling some of the pieces. She also shared her excitement about the Paris show when she took to Twitter on Mar. 1 to tweet about the event. “Raise your hand if you get to show your @tommyhilfiger collection in Paris tomorrow night✨,” her tweet read.

Zendaya’s fashion collection with Tommy is surely a blast from the past with a modern twist, and we’re loving it! We can’t wait to see where this collaboration will take the talented star next.