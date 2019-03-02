Zayn Malik Professes His ‘Love’ For Gigi Hadid 3 Mos. After Split & Fans Are Flipping Out

Uh, what?! Zayn Malik tweeted a declaration of love to his ex, Gigi Hadid. The two’s most recent breakup was a couple of months ago, but Zayn still has feelings for her!

Former One Direction member and “There You Are” singer Zayn Malik, 26, isn’t hiding his feelings for his model ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 23! While Zayn and Gigi may have called it quits again during the 2018 holiday season, Zayn let the whole world know that Gigi’s still on his mind.

Quick and to the point, Zayn tagged Gigi on Twitter, and simply stated, “love you.” Zayn’s last tweet to Gigi on his page was him retweeting her Instagram post that she tweeted out, in which Zayn was doing pull-ups dressed in a Spider Man Halloween costume in October 2017! There’s no sign of Gigi on Zayn’s Instagram, but his tweet could just be indicating that he misses his ex, and not a full blown back-together relationship just yet.

However, the two have been on-and-off for some time now – it wouldn’t be surprising at all if they were getting back together, and Zayn’s tweet out to Gigi could be the catalyst for the reunion. Fans, of course, went wild with Zayn’s loving tweet. One user replied, “Get married parents.” Another said, “It is finally happening.” One person replied, “OMG I LOVE U BOTH SO F****** MUCH.”

Zayn and Gigi began dating in 2016, but have endured a couple of breakups and reunions already. Their most recent split occurred just a few months ago. “The last three months have been really bad for them. It’s been a pressure cooker relationship where they would spend most of their time indoors,” a source close to Gigi and Zayn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Jan. 3. “Gigi would want to go out all the time and Zayn would never want to join her. They are young and she wants to enjoy that, him not so much.”

However, Gigi was spotted visiting Zayn’s New York City apartment on Jan. 16, just several days later! Regardless of whether they’ve been talking recently and keeping things on the down-low until now, or this was Zayn reaching out to Gigi for the first time since their last reunion, we hope the two are happy!