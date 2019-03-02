Travis Scott Deletes Instagram Account After ‘Strongly’ Denying He Cheated On Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott shocked his fans when he suddenly deleted his Instagram account on Mar. 2, two days after he made headlines for cancelling a concert amidst claims that Kylie Jenner accused him of cheating on her.

It looks like Travis Scott, 26, is done with Instagram…at least for now. The rapper deleted his account on Mar. 2, leaving nothing but his name and profile pic behind, and it’s got us wondering what exactly is going on. Although there was no warning and no explanation before the “Sicko Mode” creator wiped his online presence clean, it’s hard not to believe the current headlines about his personal life have something to do with it.

Just two days ago on Feb. 28, Travis suddenly cancelled his concert in Buffalo, NY. He took to social media to explain he was feeling “under the weather” so he was rescheduling the show to Mar. 10, but it didn’t take long for reports to explain otherwise. The real reason Travis was cancelling his show was because he was still in Los Angeles with Kylie Jenner, 21, after she allegedly accused him of cheating on her after finding “evidence”, according to TMZ. The talented hitmaker was quick to “strongly” deny the cheating claims through his rep, who notified HollywoodLife, but now that his Instagram is nowhere to be found, it definitely has people talking.

Although his Instagram is no longer, as of right now, Travis still has his Twitter account, so he’s not completely off social media. Perhaps the father of one-year-old Stormi, just needed a break from all the pics and captions about him, or maybe he’s pulling a Taylor Swift and wiping the slate clean before releasing new music? Anything’s possible at this point, but we guess we’re just going to have to wait and see on this one.

Travis’ next show on his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour is at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Mar. 2. As of right now, there has been no cancellation.