‘Michael Cohen’ Admits He ‘Knows How Khloe Kardashian Feels’ In ‘SNL’ Cold Open

Ben Stiller’s Michael Cohen revealed he related to Khloe Kardashian in the Mar. 2 cold open for ‘SNL’!

After a week in which Michael Cohen‘s testimony to Congress occupied headlines, SNL‘s latest cold open took dead aim at Trump’s former fixer. Ben Stiller returned as the president’s old lawyer, and started off his testimony by calling Elijah Cummings (portrayed by Kenan Thompson), “your honor.” Then, Cohen delivered an opening statement, which was written with the “help from the guys who wrote Green Book.” Cohen also admitted that “the first time I testified was also under oath, but this time I mean it.” Cohen then went on to claim that Trump was a racist, and after no one responded, he remarked, “Wow, I thought that would be a bigger reaction.” In the end, Cohen admitted that he knew he was wrong “because I was caught.” And after being betrayed by someone as close as Trump, Cohen revealed that “…now I know how Khloe Kardashian feels.” Another highlight included Bill Hader‘s cameo as a very upset, very flustered Jim Jordan, who yelled, “I’m so angry I didn’t wear a jacket today.” And after Jordan told Cohen he hadn’t heard of him before, Cohen responded, “Your mother has.”

During the cold open of the Feb. 16 episode of SNL, Alec Baldwin‘s Donald Trump not only tried his best to pitch the American people on the necessity of the Wall, he also declared ahead of his summit in Viet Nam that Kim Jong Un was just a misunderstood guy. And after CNN reporter Jim Acosta asked Trump to comment on the exaggerated numbers the White House was using to justify the National emergency, Donald replied, “Oh my God Jim those numbers are faker than this emergency.”

Meanwhile, on the Feb. 9 opener, Kyle Mooney‘s Chuck Todd had one thing on his mind: what Jeff Bezos’ penis looks like. Todd asked his Meet the Press panelists, “You’re all highly respected journalists, so when all is said and done, what do you think Jeff Bezos’ penis is gonna look like?” The guests on the show came up with some pretty hilarious “New York Post” headlines for the scandal too: “Your Amazon Package Is On Its Way” and “Stroke of Genius: Bezos Gives Pecker The Shaft.”

On March 9, Idris Elba will take on host duties for the show. In addition to his SNL debut, Elba will be joined by the show’s musical guest Khalid.