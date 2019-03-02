Selena Gomez Looks Effortlessly Cool In Jeans & A T-Shirt While Stopping By A Recording Studio

Selena Gomez sure loves her comfy and cozy style! She wore her studio uniform of casual chic out on March 1!

Singer Selena Gomez, 26, rocked her usual recording studio outfit on March 1! The “I Can’t Get Enough” songstress wore an ensemble perfect for chilling at the studio and working all day, and we love her simple vibe! Sel has always rocked easy and relatable fashion, and she hasn’t let us down this time around.

Sel wore loose, light blue denim jeans and cuffed the bottoms. She rocked a white t-shirt on top with a brown terry coat, and kept her shoulder-length dark brown hair straight with a middle-part. She wore baby pink socks and plain white leather sneakers to make sure she felt totally relaxed while working her magic in the studio!

The singer held onto a chic navy blue backpack with gold hardware. The star has been spotted at recording studios often lately, and we’re sure all her work will pay off with some amazing new music! Selena most recently dropped single “I Just Can’t Get Enough” with J Balvin, Benny Blanco, and Tainy on Feb. 28 – which means she was already working on new music the very next day! As for a full album? That’s yet to be determined! But, Sel said on a friend’s Instagram Live back in August 2018, “My album’s coming out later. I’m done with it.” Time will tell when the album will actually come out – her last release was 2015’s Revival!

“Selena has the most fun behind the mic either recording music or lending her voice to an animated film,” a source close to Sel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Her vocal acting work has included Hotel Transylvania. Our source continued that, “it really grounds her, keeps her at ease and brings her to a place that she really loves,” our source added. “She has the best moments of her career when she can create and be herself during these studio times.”

We’re so glad Sel is able to let loose and express herself in these creative outlets! As for her fashion, we can’t wait to see what other comfy looks Sel rocks at the recording studio – and hopefully, eventually on tour!