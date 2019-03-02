Kylie Jenner Not Making ‘Rash Decisions’ About Relationship After Travis Scott Cheating Rumors

Kylie Jenner is doing some ‘fact-checking’ after reports of her accusing Travis Scott of allegedly cheating on her, a source close to Kylie told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

While Travis Scott, 26, has “strongly” denied the reports that he cancelled a Feb. 28 concert because Kylie Jenner, 21, accused him of cheating after finding “evidence,” the lip kit mogul is currently “fact-checking” the situation. A source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s not jumping to conclusions just yet regarding Travis, who deleted his Instagram on Mar. 2 in the wake of the scandal. “Kylie feels strongly that she shouldn’t make any rash decisions right now regarding Travis,” our source told us. “Kylie honestly cannot believe all of this is happening right now with her current relationship, Khloe and Jordyn. It’s a lot of emotions all at once, which is why Kylie is really just trying to sort through everything and figure out what’s going on. She just needs time to really sort through her emotions and thoughts and because Stormi is involved, Kylie wants to do everything she can to make smart decisions.”

While Travis’ Instagram deletion and denial is sending a pretty strong message to fans, don’t expect Kylie to talk about this on her ‘gram. “Out of all the Kardashian sisters, Kylie is the most private, which is why you won’t be seeing her post things on social media regarding any situations,” our source added. “Kylie feels she needs to do her homework more and really sit and think things through. Kylie loves Travis and the family they created together. She’s truly never been more in love and happier and has expressed to those around her how she has seriously been thinking about baby number two now more than ever, but she is a smart, strong woman who wouldn’t tolerate someone mistreating her.”

As Travis is currently trying to find out who betrayed his trust by spreading this rumor about him, Kylie is trying to get as much information as possible before doing anything rash. “She just wants more information, and she knows it’ll take a bit of time to get it,” our source continued. “Kylie knows there have been rumors of hook-ups for a while, especially given Travis’ line of work, but until she’s done all the fact-checking, she’s not jumping to any large or rash decisions. Kylie has always been mature, especially for her age, so she’s really handling this in a classy and smart way.”