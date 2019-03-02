Khloe Kardashian Unfollows Tristan Thompson After Saying He’s ‘Equally To Blame’ For Scandal

Khloe Kardashian finally took the step we were all anticipating when she unfollowed her ex Tristan Thompson on social media after his headline-making cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is no longer interested in her ex Tristan Thompson‘s social media activity! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star officially unfollowed the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player on Instagram and Twitter on Mar. 2, proving she’s stepping further and further away from all the cheating scandal drama surrounding the father of her child and Jordyn Woods, 21.

Khloe’s most recent action is not too surprising considering the intense online activity that ensued in the past 24 hours. The mother-of-one spoke out directly about the Tristan and Jordyn scandal for the first time on Twitter on Mar. 1, right after Jordyn’s highly anticipated interview on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk aired. In the interview, Jordyn told her side of the story about that infamous night, but Khloe wasn’t having it.

“Why are you lying @ jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” one of Khloe’s tweets about the interview read. “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well,” her second tweet read.

Rumors about an alleged hook up between Jordyn and Tristan began after they were both at a house party on Feb. 17. Although there were claims that they were making out and Jordyn gave Tristan a lap dance before leaving his house the next morning, Jordyn denied all of it. In her tell-all interview, she said the only thing that happened was that she was sitting close to Tristan with her legs over his during the night, and he later shocked her by giving her a kiss on the lips as she was leaving the house. She also said she wasn’t the reason for Khloe and Tristan’s demise, but clearly, Khloe had other opinions.

Tristan, who shares 10-month-old daughter, True, with Khloe, has yet to publicly speak out about the details of the situation. He was quick to post “FAKE NEWS” right after the situation made headlines last week, but he deleted it within minutes. Khloe, like most of her family members, unfollowed Jordyn on social media shortly after the dramatic news was made public, but she was still following Tristan up until now.