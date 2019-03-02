Khloe Kardashian Looks Tense As She Is Spotted For The 1st Time Since Blasting Jordyn Woods On Twitter

After clapping back at Jordyn Woods on Twitter, Khloé Kardashian didn’t look too happy while out in Los Angeles.

Yikes! After what must have been a hectic time for Khloé Kardashian, 34, from witnessing former family friend 21-year-old Jordyn Woods’ give a tell-all on Red Table Talk on March 1, the blonde reality star looked tense in Los Angeles on the same day.

Khloé wore a loose, baggy black Playboy sweatshirt with cropped black leggings. She wore black aviator sunglasses and a pink tote bag. She showed off what’s really important with her necklace, which read “True,” the name of her 10-month-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27.

Her sighting came amidst her call-out tweet directed at Jordyn, after Jordyn offered her side of the story with the Tristan scandal. After reports that Tristan and Jordyn hooked up on Feb. 17 came to light, Jordyn was slammed by many for her betrayal. In her tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, Jordyn recounted the events of the evening, and described her interactions with Tristan as solely draping her legs over his on a couch, and that he kissed her on the lips in the morning while she was on her way out.

Khloé didn’t agree with Jordyn’s version of the events – she went on to call out the 21-year-old on Twitter after the show aired. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods?” Khloé asked and tagged Jordyn. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Khloé wasn’t entirely clear about what specifically she thought Jordyn was lying about. However, Khloé claiming that Jordyn didn’t call her first to apologize directly conflicts with Jordyn’s telling of the events, in which Jordyn said that she has apologized to Khloé. The second part of Khloé’s tweet was in response to Jordyn saying she knows she wasn’t the reason Khloé and Tristan broke up.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child,” Khloé said on Twitter around 20 minutes after the first tweet. “Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

From Khloé’s tweet, it looked like she heard another version of events from Tristan himself. We hope Khloé and Kylie Jenner, 21, Jordyn’s former BFF, take their time to heal from this awful situation.