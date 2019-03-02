Khloe Kardashian Confesses Tristan Scandal Wasn’t ‘A Shock’ & Admits Jordyn Woods ‘Is Not To Blame’

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out yet again! This time, she shifted the blame to her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, instead of Jordyn Woods.

Wow – that showed major maturity. Khloé Kardashian, 34, has definitely had an incredibly tough week, dealing with the news that the father of her 10-month-old daughter True, Tristan Thompson, 27, kissed her sister’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, 21. After Jordyn spoke on “Red Table Talk,” a Facebook web show on March 1, Khloé initially condemned Jordyn for lying. But on March 2, Khloé showed more vulnerability and less of a defensive response by shifting the blame to Tristan, instead of solely on Jordyn.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I),” Khloé said on Twitter. “I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.” Khloé mentioning “the first time” referred to when a video surfaced of him cheating on her right before she gave birth to their daughter.

Her second tweet read, “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” she continued. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Khloé had formerly blamed Jordyn for breaking up her family, despite Jordyn saying on “Red Table Talk” that she knew she wasn’t solely to blame for Khloé and Tristan breaking up. The Kardashian’s heated response was probably due to the fact that they were all so close with Jordyn – it wasn’t just some woman they didn’t know, it was someone who was practically family to all of them.

Khloé tweeted again, concluding, “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.” We couldn’t agree more, and are so proud of Khloé for now taking the high road, and moving on from this terrible situation. While Tristan will always be in Khloé’s life due to being her daughter’s father, we’re glad Khloé is making him take responsibility for his actions.