Johnny Depp Sues Amber Heard For $50 Million & Calls Her A ‘Perpetrator’ Of Domestic Abuse

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation after she wrote a public op-ed for the ‘Washington Post’ that seemed to indirectly talk about him allegedly abusing her during their marriage.

Johnny Depp, 55, is standing up for himself by suing his ex-wife Amber Heard, 32, for $50 million for defamation, after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post that seemed to indicate he was allegedly abusing her during their marriage, according to Deadline. “Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator,” Johnny’s lawsuit states, in reaction to the op-ed, which was published in Dec. 2018. Although Amber’s piece never mentioned Johnny by name, the former couple’s messy history and her powerful words seemed to insinuate it was about the Pirates of the Caribbean star. “Ms. Heard purported to write from the perspective of ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse’ and claimed that she ‘felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out’ when she ‘spoke up against sexual violence’,” the court papers continued to read, according to E! Online.

The lawsuit goes on to explain that although Amber didn’t name Johnny in her writing, her op-ed “depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her.” The lawsuit then turns the tables entirely by claiming it was Johnny who was allegedly abused. “Ms. Heard violently abused Mr. Depp, just as she was caught and arrested for violently abusing her former domestic partner,” the court documents read. They also claim that her motives for the alleged false allegations was to gain “positive publicity” and “to advance her career”.

“Ms. Heard also knew that her elaborate hoax worked: as a result of her false allegations against Mr. Depp, Ms. Heard became a darling of the #MeToo movement, was the first actress named a Human Rights Champion of the United Nations Human Rights Office, was appointed ambassador on women’s rights at the American Civil Liberties Union, and was hired by L’Oreal Paris as its global spokesperson,” the lawsuit reads.

Johnny continues to claim his innocence in the lawsuit as well by claiming Amber’s domestic abuse allegations against him were “conclusively refuted by two separate responding police officers, a litany of neutral third-party witnesses, and 87 newly obtained surveillance camera videos.” He also claims that in addition to negatively affecting his public image, Amber’s allegations have negatively affected his career. He says that days after her op-ed was published, he was dropped from the latest Pirates of the Caribbean film.

Once johnny’s lawsuit was filed, it didn’t take long for Amber’s head attorney, Eric M. George, to release a statement. “This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp’s repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard. She will not be silenced,” the statement reads. “Mr. Depp’s actions prove he is unable to accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behavior. But while he appears hell-bent on achieving self destruction, we will prevail in defeating this groundless lawsuit and ending the continued vile harassment of my client by Mr. Depp and his legal team.”

Johnny’s attorney, Adam Waldman, quickly responded to the statement and pointed out Amber’s lack of denial. “‘They want to silence Amber Heard’ doesn’t sound like a denial by Ms. Heard of Mr. Depp’s 40-page, evidence-packed complaint,” Adam’s response read. “We hardly intend to silence Ms. Heard—to the contrary, we intend to subpoena and compel evidence from her, her three hoax-assisting friends, and Elon Musk. We look forward to holding the overwhelming video, photographic and eyewitness evidence we finally possess up against Amber Heard’s (so far silent) attempts to explain the inexplicable.”

Amber and Johnny were married in Feb. 2015 and just over a year later, in May 2016, Amber filed for divorce. Just five days after the filing, she also filed for and obtained a temporary restraining order against Johnny, and in court documents, she stated that “during the entirety of our relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me.” After a year full of claims and denials about the alleged abuse from both parties, Amber and Johnny reached a settlement in their divorce and it was finalized on Jan. 13, 2017. They then released a concluding joint statement that explained their “relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love.”

We’ve reached out to both Amber and Johnny’s lawyers to confirm the details of this lawsuit, but have yet to receive a response.