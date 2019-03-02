Jeremy Meeks Squashes Split Rumors Wishing Girlfriend Chloe Green A Happy 28th Birthday

Jeremy Meeks took to Instagram on Mar. 2 to fizzle out those breakup rumors by wishing his billionaire fiancee, Chloe Green, a sweet message in honor of her 28th birthday.

It looks like Jeremy Meeks, 35, is not letting go of Chloe Green anytime soon! The “hot felon” took the time to post a cute pic, which showed him cuddling with Chloe, to Instagram on Mar. 2, and it was all in honor of her 28th birthday. “Happy Birthday to the love of my LIFE…… @chloegreen5 You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met and I’m so blessed to have you in my life and there’s NO ONE else I’d rather spend the rest of my life with. You’re an amazing mom and I’ll love you FOREVER….. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” Jeremy’s caption for the sweet snapshot read.

Jeremy’s new message seems to squash the headline-making rumors that he split from his lady love, which all started after he and Chloe, who is the daughter of billionaire Sir Phillip Green, reportedly got into an argument in public at the Cavalli Club in Dubai on Feb. 19. Jeremy reportedly stormed out of the club after they exchanged what appeared to be upsetting words, and since then, he has been spending time solo in L.A. while Chloe is reportedly home alone in Monaco. Chloe also appeared to be without what is believed to be her engagement ring in her most recent Instagram photos, causing even further speculation that her engagement to Jeremy is off. The couple never officially confirmed an engagement, but rumors began after the brunette beauty was seen wearing a giant diamond ring on her left hand ring finger last June.

In addition to his latest loving message, Jeremy gave another reason to doubt he split from Chloe when he outright denied it to paparazzi in Beverly Hills on Feb. 27. “Of course we’re still together,” he replied, when a photographer asked. Chloe has yet to speak out about the alleged argument or split rumors, but if all really is well, we’re sure she’s too busy glowing in happiness over Jeremy’s romantic birthday post!

We’re glad to know things seem to be good between Jeremy and Chloe, who share nine-month old son, Jayden, together. We’ll definitely be on the lookout for any more adorable pics and/or info about their romance.