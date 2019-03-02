Gwen Stefani Asks Fans To Rate Blake Shelton’s Hotness — See Her Sweet IG Message

Gwen Stefani directly asked her fans on her Instagram story to rate how hot her boyfriend Blake Shelton is!

Gwen Stefani‘s recent Instagram story was all about surveying her fans on a very important issue, which was exactly how hot her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 42, is. Sharing a black-and-white photo of Blake grinning on her social media, Gwen asked her followers one simple question: “Hot level?” Fans were then able to drag a heart-eyed emoji from left to right depending on how attractive they thought Blake is. And after the poll, Gwen shared a picture on her story of Blake on-stage and provided the sweetest caption: a banner that read “King.” Well, we certainly know how Gwen would rate Blake.

Meanwhile, Blake and Gwen seemed to have a wonderful Valentine’s Day together. In fact, Gwen gifted her boyfriend a cake that sweetly read “Gwen Loves Blake” in the icing. Sharing a photo of the cute dessert, Blake captioned his post, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day everybody! I hope you have a @gwenstefani in your life.. ” In response to Blake’s sweet message, Gwen replied, “@blakeshelton I love u #HappyValentinesDay2019 gx ❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, after Blake’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert, whom Shelton divorced in Jul., 2015, surprised fans by marrying New York City cop Brendan Mcloughlin, neither Blake nor Gwen have thought twice about Miranda’s latest marriage. “Blake and Gwen really don’t care either way about Miranda’s marriage,” a source close to Blake and Gwen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was much easier for Blake to move on than Miranda. It took her a very, very long time to really get over Blake, and it hurt so badly to see Blake move on quickly with Gwen, but she’s very happy now.”

Awwww.. your pretty girl @gwenstefani is missing you @blakeshelton! Your love makes me smile ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uVIfFIkjvo — SHEFANI❤️TRUE LOVE (@SG_BlakeandGwen) March 2, 2019

“Blake has completely moved on and had a long time ago,” our source went on to say. “To see Miranda get married is almost like a relief to him. She was a big part of his life for quite awhile and only wants good things for her, but he’s not paying attention at all. He’s happier than ever with Gwen.” Blake and Gwen have dated since Sep., 2015.