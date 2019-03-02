Danielle Staub’s Rep Slams Ex For Saying She’s Marrying 2 Weeks After Divorce Because She Needs A Home

Danielle Staub’s marrying a new man less than two weeks after her divorce from Marty Caffrey. Her rep is slamming his claims that she’s doing it just to have somewhere to live.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Daneille Staub wasted to time in moving on after her divorce from Marty Caffrey was finalized on Feb. 21. In fact, the 56-year-old is going to be marrying her new fiance Oliver Maier on March 4 after only going public with their romance one week prior. Marty tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s hoping that she’s getting married for the right reasons and not because she had to find a new home ASAP. “I was worried about her. I was worried about where she was going to live because we are coming up on where she either has to buy the house or she has to leave. I know she can’t afford it so she’s going to have to get the money somewhere. That’s the dots I can connect on why she got engaged so quickly,” the 66-year-old businessman explains.

“That’s the only thing I can think of, but I’m surprised it’s so quick but I’m happy if she’s happy. I just hope that she’s really happy and it’s not for the house. Maybe it’s quick before he gets a chance to change his mind,” Marty adds. We reached out to Danielle’s rep Steve Honig, who tells us “There is no reason for Marty to be speaking to the media about Danielle. The divorce is over and he needs to move on and stop trying to extend his 15 minutes of fame. He should be spending his time tending to his own issues, of which there are many, rather than trying to get a career in the media as a Danielle correspondent.”

Despite their split, Marty and Danielle had still been living under the same roof. He tells us, “I’m cordial. We’re in the house together quite a bit. It’s a big house so we don’t fall over each other. We don’t communicate like that, but I communicate with her. If I’m out, I’ll text her to say, ‘Do we need milk?’ or something like that.”

Danielle and Oliver — who works as managing director of NYC private equity firm Speyside Equity — got engaged in St. Bart’s on Feb. 28 just three days after she posted a photo kissing a “mystery man” on a beach to her Instagram. This went down so fast Oliver didn’t even have the ring! PEOPLE reports that the couple plan to pick it up from Van Cleef and Arpels jewelers in New York then head to a Justice of the Peace on Monday to tie the knot. Her pal and RHONJ co-star Teresa Giudice is going to be on hand as one of Danielle’s witnesses according to the publication. This will be her fourth marriage, and was by Danielle’s own count her 21st marriage proposal