Vans Warped Tour Reveals Epic 25th Anniversary Show Lineup — See Performers

Rock & Roll lives on! The Warped Tour may not be making it’s annual nation-wide trek in 2019, but it WILL host several very special shows on both coasts!

Blink 182, Good Charlotte, Simple Plan: what do they all have in common? They are all make appearances at the 2019 Warped Tour anniversary shows! Kevin Lyman, the famed creator of the Vans Warped Tour, isn’t letting the long-time attendees of the festival down this year. Despite ending the tour in 2018, there will be several shows on each coast this year to celebrate 25 years of rocking live music. Blink-182, The All-American Rejects, Andrew W.K., Good Charlotte, Gym Class Heroes, The Offspring, Simple Plan, Bowling for Soup, Taking Back Sunday, Reel Big Fish, Less Than Jake and Good Charlotte are just some of the bands set to hit the stage!

Don’t call it a comeback, though! Kevin has made it clear that the Warped Tour legacy will live on forever, which is why he enlisted some of the favorite tour veterans through the years to play the anniversary shows. “Through the years the Vans Warped tour has always tried to bring you something extra, this year we have gone through the past archives and dug up many of our old friends to join us for these special events,” Kevin said in a statement. “The curated art experience will showcase our favorite moments over the last 25 years. So, dust off the old Vans and lace em’ up since you won’t want to miss a thing!”

See the full list of performers above, and more details on each respective show. As Blink 182 once famously said, we can’t wait wait for the summer and the Warped Tour!