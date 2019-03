Travis Scott is ‘upset & wants answers’ after reports have emerged that Kylie Jenner accused him of cheating!

Travis Scott‘s rep has “strongly denied” reports that Kylie Jenner accused him of cheating on her, and that the accusations forced him to cancel a show in Buffalo to fly back to Los Angeles on Feb. 28. And now, a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Travis is livid that a report like this would circulate. “Travis is furious about the cheating allegations,” our source told us. “He denies they ever happened, and he would never hurt the girl he loves.”

On top of that, Travis is trying to find out where this wild story originated from. “He is upset that the world is aware of the cheating allegations and wants to know who in their circling is betraying him and trying to tear his family apart,” our source went on to say. “He is upset and wants answers.” Travis maintains that his Buffalo concert cancellation was due to illness as was originally reported. In fact, his rep previously told E! News, “The reason he stayed home from his show tonight was very much because of illness.”

News broke about Kylie’s reported allegations on Feb. 28, after TMZ claims that Kylie, who has dated Travis since 2017, allegedly discovered “evidence” that Travis cheated on her. Meanwhile, as Travis denies this cheating allegation, Kylie’s former bestie Jordyn Woods took to Red Table Talk to discuss her own cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson. Woods maintained that she did not hook up with Tristan and that the only time her lips made contact with his after his house party was when he kissed her goodbye as she left. In response to Woods’ interview, Khloe Kardashian tweeted, “Why are you lying, Jordyn Woods? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, you ARE the reason my family broke up!”