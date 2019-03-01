Travis Scott Denies Report He Cheated On Kylie Jenner & Insists Show Cancellation Was For Illness

After reports surfaced that Kylie Jenner accused Travis Scott of cheating, the rapper hit back with a ‘strong’ denial of the shocking story. Here’s what he had to say.

Travis Scott is responding to the shocking reports that he cheated on Kylie Jenner. His rep confirmed to E! News that Travis is “strongly” denying the reports, which surfaced on Feb. 28. Travis unexpectedly cancelled his Feb. 28 show in Buffalo due to illness, but it was reported by TMZ that the real reason for the cancellation was that he was back in L.A. doing damage control with Kylie. His rep shot down this report, though, telling E!, “The reason he stayed home from his show tonight was very much because of illness.”

Kylie allegedly discovered “evidence” that Travis had cheated on her and confronted him about it when he surprised her during a break from his Astroworld tour earlier this week, according to TMZ’s shocking report. Kylie and Travis have been together for almost two years now — their relationship first went public after they attended Coachella in 2017. Just months later, news broke that Kylie was pregnant with the pair’s first child. The duo remained low-key throughout her pregnancy, and never confirmed the news themselves. Their adorable daughter, Stormi Webster, was born Feb. 1, 2018, and they’ve been very open about their relationship ever since.

This shocking new story about Kylie and Travis comes amidst another cheating scandal for the Kardashian family — last month, Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Jordyn is expected to address the scandal for the first time during an interview with Red Table Talk, which was filmed earlier this week and will air on March 1. Her friendship with Kylie is reportedly up in the air at this point.