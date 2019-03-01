T-Pain Reveals Why He Regrets Choosing The Monster Costume After Winning ‘The Masked Singer’

After his victory on season one of ‘The Masked Singer,’ T-Pain opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about why he REALLY didn’t expect to make it so far on the show. Watch here!

T-Pain fooled all the judges on The Masked Singer, and they were absolutely SHOCKED when he stepped out of his monster costume after being declared the winner during the show’s finale on Feb. 27. The finale even surprised the singer himself, as he said he never expected he’d make it that far in the competition. “Even when we went into it and we were picking the costumes, all the costumes were available, but I picked the silliest looking one because I thought I was going to be gone on the first episode,” he admitted during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show March 1. “Because I have a really distinct voice! So I felt like, if I’m going to embarrass myself, I might as well just take it to the highest level!”

Unfortunately, choosing the monster costume proved to be a terrible decision for the singer. “I didn’t think it through,” he said.”It was HOT! It was not a cool situation. They were like…there’s going to be afan in there, you’ll be good…we have misters on site. Then…everything changed. They were like, we can hear the fan, so we have to take it. It was a lot. All in all, I think I picked the worst costume to be in for that long. Everybody else’s was a mask and clothes. I picked a cylinder, for some reason, and a giant head.”

During the finale, Donny Osmond was revealed as the peacock and came in second place, while Gladys Knight was shown as the Bee, finishing in third place. Other celebrities who competed on this season included Joey Fatone, Rumer Willis, Tori Spelling and more.

After the major success of The Masked Singer’s first season, Fox renewed it for a second season on Jan. 30, 2019. Nick Cannon hosts the show, while Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong serve as judges.