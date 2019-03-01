Solange Knowles’ Fans Ring In Women’s History Month With New Album ‘When I Get Home’

Solange Knowles kicked off the first day of Women’s History Month with a 19 track album, backed by powerful vocals and surprise features! See the best reactions from listeners.

Solange Knowles, 32, dropped her fourth full-length album, When I Get Home, on the cusp between Black History Month and Women’s History Month (March 1). Fans think the timing couldn’t have been more perfect. “Solange literally saved Black History Month on the very LAST day and brought in Women’s History Month….🗣AT THE SAME DAMN TIME!🔥,” one fan tweeted, while another listener wrote, “@solangeknowles really showed up and showed out for the ending of black history month and the beginning of women’s history month huh.” A third fan echoed those thoughts, tweeting, “Solange dropping this album at the end of Black History Month and at the start of Women’s History Month. An intersectional visionary.” The new record, Solange’s first in over two years, packs 19 tracks with features from Gucci Mane, Tyler the Creator, Playboi Carti, Earl Sweatshirt, Devin The Dude, Cassie and more — listen to the album below!

Solange’s vocals are so dreamy, her lyrics so hard-hitting, listeners keep retweeting transcendence memes! “This Solange album might be one of the few times I get to the deepest parts of my psyche. Her voice is like a pillow of continuous reassurance & the production is like the supporting bed frame 😭,” one fan wrote, while others also filled Twitter’s timeline with similarly poetic critiques. And we know Solange loves the praise, which she 100 percent deserves! “Y’all! I’m filled w so much joy right now!!! Wow! I can’t thank y’all enough for this moment and for all the feelings i feel in my body! I’m bringing home w me everywhere I go yalll and I ain’t running from shit no more. Your love lifts me up so high. Thank you,” the singer tweeted on Feb. 28, hours before releasing her new record.

Clearly, Solange didn’t break a sweat over dropping her new music on the same day The Jonas Brothers band made its comeback. All 19 songs of Solange’s stood their own ground, as Twitter fans happily let everyone know — and we couldn’t agree more! Beyoncé also made sure to give her little sister music promo, as she shared two clips teasing a future music video from the album.

solange just released her album on the first day of women’s history month….the power she’s exhibiting #WhenIGetHome

Solange made her debut with the 2002 album Solo Star, followed by the 2008 record Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams. She waited eight years before releasing the commercial success A Seat at the Table, and here we are today!