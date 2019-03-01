Sofia Richie Dares To Go Bare By Posing In Nothing But Animal Print Leggings & Sunglasses – See Pic

Sofia Richie showed boyfriend, Scott Disick, why he’s one lucky man as she shared with fans a NSFW Instagram photo on Mar. 1!

Sofia Richie, 20, is known for flooding her Instagram page with tantalizing photos. But the 20-year-old model nearly broke the internet when she shared a sexy, topless picture with fans on Mar. 1. Sofia flashed plenty of sideboob in the NSFW image by photographer Emma Isabella Holley. She’s wearing nothing else but skintight animal print leggings, and a pair of dark movie star shades. The daughter of Lionel Richie is sitting barefoot on a hard wood floor in front of a large marble fireplace. Her dirty blonde locks flow effortlessly past her shoulders as she wraps her arms around her legs.

Sofia’s sizzling snapshot comes just days after her boyfriend, Scott Disick, 35, and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, reunited for Jonathan Cheban’s birthday at Nobu Malibu on Feb. 27. The exes were photographed leaving the restaurant together, and even departed together in the same car as they left the restaurant. And although Sofia was noticeably missing, the socialite took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she was under the weather, so that may have been why she did not attend the festivities.

We reported earlier that Sofia recently landed her first Victoria’s Secret ad as she posed in the lingerie company’s T-shirt Perfect Shape bra and Sexy Illusions No Show Thong on Feb. 24. Fans tend to compare Sofia and the mother of Scott’s three children, but despite the ladies’ dueling Instagram images, the little sister of Nicole Richie doesn’t want to be measured up against Kourtney.

A source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Whenever Sofia does anything the Kardashians are mentioned, but this has nothing to do with them, this is about her brand. She is not trying to compete with Kourtney or be competitive at all, this is strictly business. She’s posting sexy lingerie pictures because she’s working with Victoria’s Secret, it’s got nothing to do with Kourtney.”