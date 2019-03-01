Sharon Stone, 60, Tells Luke Perry He Can ‘Come All The Way Back’ From Stroke 17 Years After She Did

Fellow stroke victim Sharon Stone has some encouraging words for Luke Perry. She says it’s possible to make a full recovery from a massive stroke just like she did after suffering one in 2001.

Fans are concerned for Riverdale star Luke Perry after suffered a “massive” stroke at his Sherman Oaks, CA home on Feb. 28. While it’s unclear how extensive the damage is, actress Sharon Stone survived one in 2001 and has encouraging words for the 52-year-old actor. She attended the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s “An Unforgettable Evening” event on Feb. 28 and told Extra’s Renee Bargh, “I wish him all the best, because you can come all the way back even from the edge, from the worst things, I’m here to tell you.” Luke was initially reported to have been placed in a medically induced coma, although his rep told TMZ he was just “sedated.”

Sharon suffered her stroke followed by nine days of bleeding on the brain in Sept. of 2001. She had a long road to full recovery as she had to learn to walk, talk, read, and restore things to her memory. In a July 2016 interview with AARP Opens a New Window she revealed, “I feel tremendously lucky to be alive — to have had a massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage. To be able to put a sentence together, to be able to walk and talk, to be able to continue to work in my chosen field, which requires quite a bit of memorization. To be able to have the full facility of my body and my face.” It’s unclear the extent of Luke’s stroke, though TMZ reported it was “massive.”

After word of Luke’s medical crisis broke, his Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse, 26, Lili Reinhart, 22, Skeet Ulrich, 49, Mädchen Amick, 48, and Marisol Nichols, 45, all posted messages of love and support on their Instagram accounts for the actor who plays Archie’s father Fred Andrews on the CW series. Even his former Beverly Hills 90210 cast mates were there for him. Shannen Doherty — who played his Dylan McKay’s love interest Brenda Walsh — posted and Instagram pic of the two hugging with the caption “My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this.”

The news of Luke’s stroke coincided with the announcement that the Beverly Hills, 90210 revival is officially happening. 90210, a six-episode event series, will air on FOX this summer. Original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman), and Brian Austin Green (David Silver) are all returning for the revival. The only OG’s not on board are Shannen and Luke.