Selena Gomez: Why Recording New Music Like ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ ‘Grounds Her’ & Puts Her ‘At Ease’

Selena Gomez is back in the recording studio and the ‘gram, but she’s ‘so happy’ she decided to step away from social media for a hot second. The break gave her clarity on new music.

Selena Gomez, 26, just dropped “I Can’t Get Enough” on Feb. 28, a collab between her, J Balvin, Benny Blanco and Tainy! The track followed on the heels of the last long Selena lent her vocals to in Jan. 2019, Julia Michael’s “Anxiety,” and she’s loving all this time in the recording studio. “Selena has the most fun behind the mic either recording music or lending her voice to an animated film,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife! Aside from streaming services, Selena’s voice can also be heard in the Hotel Transylvania animated film series. Whether it’s singing or voice acting, “it really grounds her, keeps her at ease and brings her to a place that she really loves,” our source says. “She has the best moments of her career when she can create and be herself during these studio times.” She gave us a glimpse of this “studio time” herself!

On Feb. 28, Selena shared a video montage showing herself having a blast with pals in the studio to Instagram. The video arrived after the Disney Channel alum was photographed outside a recording studio In Los Angeles on consecutive days, Feb. 26 and 27! The songstress has been on a serious grind, as she was also seen en route to an Orange County recording studio on Feb. 13. And now we know why she doesn’t mind putting in all those extra hours. “So anytime she can record songs or dialogue, she considers it an amazing and reassuring thing to take part in. She’ll never get sick of it and will always embrace the wonderful possibilities that come from it,” our source continues. “She loves every moment and is always interested in continuing to record, whether or not the songs see the light of day. It’s the closest to magic she can ever feel.”

In addition to being spotted at the studio more lately, we’re seeing more of Selena’s face on Instagram! After a nearly three month break from Instagram, Selena returned to updating her feed on Jan. 14, 2019 and has been regularly posting since. But the Instagram hiatus was a smart career move for her. “Selena is so happy she made the decision to step away from social media for a while because it gave her time to really reflect on what type of music she wants to put out there,” a music insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She is in such a great place and has an incredibly positive outlook on life and on her career. Selena wants to express that positivity through her music and she’s excited to show fans what she’s been working on once she’s ready to drop new music.”

Selena revealed she’s “done” recording her new album on friend Connar Franklin’s Instagram Live session in Aug. 2018, but another source had told us the singer was waiting until 2019 to bless Selenators with the new material. “She has a bunch of new music that she’s been waiting to release and she’s really excited about it,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told us in Dec. 2018, adding, “Selena believes it’s her best work yet, and she can’t wait to share it with the world.” Now, check out our recap of Selena’s new single in the video above!